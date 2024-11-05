Greek police seize large cache of explosives and arrest 5 in organized crime crackdown

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Police in Greece have seized large quantities of explosives and firearms following multiple raids in Athens to dismantle an criminal weapons distribution network. Five people were arrested after police seized 60 kilograms of ammonium dynamite as well as military-grade explosives, detonators and coils of fuse cord. They also seized assault rifles, handguns, gold coins and more than 23,000 euros ($25,000) in cash. The raids followed recent terrorism-related arrests after a deadly bomb blast in Athens last week. Authorities have not publicly commented on whether they believe the alleged bombers used criminal networks to purchase the explosives.

