Highest court in Massachusetts to hear arguments in Karen Read’s bid to dismiss murder charge

BOSTON (AP) — The latest chapter in the Karen Read saga moves to the state’s highest court, where her attorneys are hoping to convince judges that several charges related to the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend should be dropped. Read is accused of ramming into John O’Keefe with her SUV and leaving him to die in a snowstorm in January 2022. A judge declared a mistrial in June after finding that jurors couldn’t reach an agreement. A retrial on the same charges is schedule for next year. The defense Wednesday is expected to reiterate arguments they made in briefs to the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court that trying Read again on charges of second-degree murder and leaving the scene would be unconstitutional double jeopardy.

