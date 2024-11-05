Montana Rep. Zooey Zephyr must win reelection to return to the House floor after 2023 sanction

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr is seeking reelection in a race that could allow the transgender lawmaker to return to the House floor nearly two years after she was silenced and sanctioned for speaking out against her colleagues’ opposition to gender-affirming care. The Democratic lawmaker has since become a leading voice for transgender rights across the country, fighting against a surge of anti-trans rhetoric from Donald Trump and his allies. Zephyr is expected to win in her district near Missoula. Her exile ended when the 2023 session adjourned. But because the Legislature did not meet this year, she must win reelection to make her long-awaited return to the chamber floor in 2025.

