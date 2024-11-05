Trump snaps at reporter when asked about abortion: ‘Stop talking about it’

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump is refusing to say how he voted on Florida’s abortion measure and he’s getting testy about it. The former president was asked twice after casting his ballot in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday about a question that the state’s voters are considering to overturn a ban on abortion after six weeks. The first time he was asked, Trump avoided answering, saying instead of the issue that he did “a great job bringing it back to the states.” Pressed a second time, Trump snapped at a reporter saying “you should stop talking about it.”

