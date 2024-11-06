Democrats hope to flip a reliably Republican Louisiana congressional seat with new boundaries

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — In a critical election year, Democrats are looking to flip a once reliably Republican Louisiana congressional seat. Its political boundaries were recently redrawn to form the state’s second mostly Black congressional district. Five people are on the ballot for Louisiana’s Sixth Congressional District. Democrats have thrown their support behind longtime politician Cleo Fields. The state senator has been involved in state politics for three decades and served two terms in Congress after being elected in 1992. The only Republican on the ballot is 80-year-old former state lawmaker Elbert Guillory. Five hours after the polls closed, the race between the two candidates was still too early to call.

