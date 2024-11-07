Abortion-rights groups see mixed success in races for state supreme court seats

An expensive campaign by abortion-rights advocates for state supreme court seats has yielded mixed results. Candidates backed by progressive groups won seats in Montana and Michigan in Tuesday’s election. At the same time, Republicans expanded their majority on Ohio’s court. One of the most heated and closely watched court races in North Carolina remained too early to call two days after the election. Groups on both the right and left spent millions in the leadup to the election. Experts have said the spending shows how much the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade has transformed state court races.

