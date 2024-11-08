Morocco limits preaching about war in the Middle East that invokes jihad

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — In Morocco, politicians and activists are questioning limitations imposed on preachers regarding what they may say about war in the Middle East during sermons. Parliamentarian Nabila Mounib this week complained that imams were curtailed in how they can speak about the plight of Palestinians and call for religious struggle to support their cause. Morocco’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs denied that preachers cannot broach the Israel-Hamas war but defended specific limitations, including a prohibition on calls for jihad. The debate underscores the tensions between state and society in Morocco, which is one of four Arab countries to have normalized ties with Israel in 2020.

