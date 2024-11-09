ACLU asks Arizona Supreme Court to extend ‘curing’ deadline after vote-count delays

PHOENIX (AP) — Voter rights groups have petitioned the Arizona Supreme Court to extend the deadline for voters to fix problems with their mail-in ballots. The American Civil Liberties Union and the Campaign Legal Center ask in an emergency petition Saturday that the original 5 p.m. Sunday deadline be extended by up to four days after the voter is notified of a problem. The groups argued that tens of thousands of Arizonans could be disenfranchised without notice and the chance to ensure their ballots are counted. Arizona law says people who vote by mail are supposed to get a chance to correct problems.

