Judith Jamison, transcendent dancer and artistic director of Alvin Ailey company, dies at 81

NEW YORK (AP) — Judith Jamison, an internationally acclaimed dancer who later served as artistic director of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater for two decades, has died. She was 81. Ailey spokesman Christopher Zunner says Jamison died Saturday in New York after a brief illness. Jamison grew up in Philadelphia and trained there in ballet from a young age. When Black ballet dancers were rare, she began dancing with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in 1965. Tall, graceful and expressive, Jamison became one of the company’s most famous performers and a muse for Ailey. She danced with the Ailey company for 15 years before leaving to perform on Broadway and as a guest artist with other ballet companies. Jamison later returned to the Ailey company as its artistic director.

