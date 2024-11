Republican US Rep. Eli Crane wins second term in vast Arizona congressional district

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Rep. Eli Crane has won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District. The freshman lawmaker defeated former Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, who was vying to become the state’s first Native American representative. The Republican-leaning 2nd District covers a wide swath of Arizona including Prescott, Flagstaff, the eastern part of the state and suburbs north of Tucson. It also includes more than half of the state’s 22 Native American nations. Crane is a former Navy SEAL. He is a member of the far-right House Freedom Caucus and a staunch ally of Donald Trump.

