San Francisco defeats Boise State 84-73

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Malik Thomas had 22 points in San Francisco’s 84-73 win against Boise State on Saturday.

Thomas shot 8 of 13 from the field, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the free-throw line for the Dons (2-0). Marcus Williams added 20 points while shooting 6 for 12 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds and six assists. Ndewedo Newbury shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Tyson Degenhart led the Broncos (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 25 points and seven rebounds. Andrew Meadow added 12 points, nine rebounds and three steals for Boise State. Alvaro Cardenas Torre had 11 points and five assists.

San Francisco entered halftime up 36-30. Carlton Linguard paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. San Francisco took the lead for good with 11:11 remaining in the second half on a jump shot from Newbury to make it a 51-50 game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.