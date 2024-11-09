Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia sues NCAA over eligibility limits for former JUCO players

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia is suing the NCAA challenging its rules limiting the eligibility of former junior college players after transferring to a Division I school as “unjustifiably” restraining athletes’ ability to earn money under name, image and likeness rules. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee in Nashville asks for a temporary restraining order as Pavia asks for two more seasons of Division I eligibility. He also asks that Vanderbilt, or any other college, not be punished for complying with orders from the court. Pavia did not receive an offer from a FBS program before playing at a junior college and then New Mexico State.

