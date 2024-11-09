Skip to Content
News

Veterans Day Parade strolls through Pocatello

Flags flown to honor veterans
Noah Farley
Flags flown to honor veterans
By
New
today at 3:31 PM
Published 3:43 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello celebrated Veterans Day Weekend with a special parade on Saturday.

The streets were filled with band members and veteran-themed floats. Cars and trucks weren't the only vehicles in the parade. There was also a trolley, a horse-drawn buggy, and even a submarine.

Members from all six military branches participated in the parade as well as 13 local veteran service organizations.

The faces of veterans were also featured on some of the vehicles to remember them and their service to our country.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content