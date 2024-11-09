Veterans Day Parade strolls through Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello celebrated Veterans Day Weekend with a special parade on Saturday.

The streets were filled with band members and veteran-themed floats. Cars and trucks weren't the only vehicles in the parade. There was also a trolley, a horse-drawn buggy, and even a submarine.

Members from all six military branches participated in the parade as well as 13 local veteran service organizations.

The faces of veterans were also featured on some of the vehicles to remember them and their service to our country.