Why AP called Arizona for Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press declared President-elect Donald Trump the winner in Arizona on Saturday night after vote updates in Maricopa and other counties added to his overall lead, putting the state out of reach for Vice President Kamala Harris. At the time the AP called the race at 9:21 p.m. ET, Trump led Harris, 52.6% to 46.4%, a margin of about 185,000 votes. Harris needed to win about seven out of every ten votes of the roughly 443,000 uncounted ballots remaining, a percentage that has steadily grown as additional votes were counted.

