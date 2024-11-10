6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Cuba after hurricanes and blackouts

HAVANA (AP) — A 6.8 magnitude earthquake has shaken eastern Cuba after weeks of hurricanes and blackouts that have left many on the island reeling. The epicenter of the quake Sunday was located approximately 25 miles (40 km) south of Bartolomé Masó, Cuba, according to the United States Geological Survey. The rumbling was felt across the eastern stretch of Cuba, including in bigger cities like Santiago de Cuba. It wasn’t immediately clear if the earthquake resulted in damages or any injured. On Wednesday, Category 3 Hurricane Rafael ripped through western Cuba, with strong winds knocking out power island-wide, destroying hundreds of homes and forcing evacuations of hundreds of thousands of people.

