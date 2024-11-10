Fire crews gain greater control over destructive Southern California wildfire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say favorable weather conditions have helped fire crews gain more control over a Southern California wildfire that has destroyed 134 structures. Containment of the Mountain Fire in Ventura County stands at 26% Sunday, up from 21% on Saturday night. The fire broke out Wednesday morning and exploded in size with the arrival of dry, warm and gusty northeast Santa Ana winds. Thousands of residents fled as the fire threatened 3,500 structures in suburban neighborhoods, ranches and agricultural areas around the community of Camarillo. The region northwest of Los Angeles has seen some of California’s most destructive fires over the years.

