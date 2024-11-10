Republican David Schweikert wins reelection in affluent Arizona congressional district

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Rep. David Schweikert has won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Arizona. Schweikert defeated Democratic former state Rep. Amish Shah in Arizona’s 1st Congressional District. It includes north Phoenix, Scottsdale, Fountain Hills and Paradise Valley. The Maricopa County district was a top target for Democrats, who narrowly missed flipping it in the 2022 midterms. Schweikert is known for railing against government debt. He’s one of 16 Republicans nationally who represent congressional districts that President Joe Biden carried in 2020. Shah had campaigned on reducing the prices for housing and health care.

