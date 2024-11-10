Tennis Channel takes Jon Wertheim off the air for comment about Wimbledon champ Barbora Krejcikova

NEW YORK (AP) — Tennis Channel has taken analyst Jon Wertheim off the air “indefinitely” after Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova called him out on social media for what she called “coverage that focused on my appearance rather than my performance.” The network said Sunday that Wertheim made “an inappropriate comment” and it “holds its employees to a standard of respectfulness for others at all times, a standard that was not met in this moment.” Wertheim posted an apology, acknowledging his “deeply regrettable comments off-air” that “inadvertently made it to live air.” Krejcikova played last week in the WTA Finals, which were shown on Tennis Channel.

