Aided by rain, crews extinguish a wildfire in Nevada after 1 home burns

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada residents returned to their homes after a wind-whipped wildfire spread quickly near a residential area south of Reno. The blaze Monday destroyed one home and damaged several other buildings. About 200 firefighters aided by light rain quelled flames near the main highway to Lake Tahoe. Roughly 3,000 people were told to leave, and most came home by nightfall. A fire spokesman says the blaze quickly charred about 100 acres, but he said, “Mother Nature came to our aid before it became far worse.” The cause of the fire is under investigation.

