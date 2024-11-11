Skip to Content
Bitcoin has topped $87,000 for a new record high. What to know about crypto’s post-election rally

NEW YORK (AP) — As money continues to pour into crypto following Donald Trump’s election victory, bitcoin has climbed to yet another record high. The world’s largest cryptocurrency topped $87,000 for the first time on Monday. That’s part of a rally seen across cryptocurrencies and crypto-related investments since Trump won the U.S. presidential election last week. Analysts credit much of the recent gains to an anticipated “crypto-friendly” nature of the incoming administration, which could translate into more regulatory clarity but also leeway. Still, as with everything in the volatile cryptoverse, the future is hard to predict — and some experts continue to stress investment risks.

