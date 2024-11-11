Cruise ship rescues 4 from disabled catamaran hundreds of miles off Bermuda, officials say

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — Officials say a cruise ship rescued four people from a disabled catamaran taking on water hundreds of miles off the coast of Bermuda. U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills says the catamaran’s escape hatch blew a gasket, causing the vessel to take on water about 265 miles off the coast of Bermuda. The Coast Guard put out a broadcast requesting assistance from the nearest ship. The Disney Cruise Line says the Disney Treasure, which was traveling from the Netherlands to Florida, responded and rescued all four passengers. A crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City in North Carolina launched a HC-130 to fly over the scene until the rescue was complete.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.