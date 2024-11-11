Democrat Ruben Gallego wins Arizona US Senate race against Republican Kari Lake

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Ruben Gallego has been elected Arizona’s first Latino U.S. senator. Gallego defeated Republican Kari Lake. Both parties targeted the closely watched race in their quest for a congressional majority. Gallego’s victory continues a string of Democratic successes in a state that was reliably Republican until Donald Trump was elected president in 2016. Arizona voters had rejected Trump-endorsed candidates in every election since, but the president-elect won the state over Democrat Kamala Harris this year. Gallego is five-term House member and an Iraq War veteran with a compelling up-by-the-bootstraps life story that he featured prominently in his public appearances and ads. He will replace independent and former Democrat Kyrsten Sinema.

