LONDON (AP) — A former British soldier who is facing spying charges has admitted escaping from a London prison by clinging to the underside of a delivery truck. Daniel Khalife changed his plea to guilty on Monday, part-way through his trial at London’s Woolwich Crown Court. He said he escaped in the hope he would be recaptured and sent to a high-security unit at a different prison, where he thought he would be safer. He continues to deny violating Britain’s Official Secrets Act and Terrorism Act, and planting fake bombs at a military base. Prosecutors allege Khalife passed information to an Iranian intelligence agent. He says he was hoping to act as a double agent on behalf of Britain.

