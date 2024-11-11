Road accident in Ivory Coast leaves 21 dead and at least 10 injured
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Authorities in Ivory Coast say 21 people were killed and at least 10 others injured in a road accident. The accident Sunday night took place on a stretch of a road linking the city of Soubré and Gagnoa, the Ministry of Transport said in a statement, without providing further details. However, the statement added an investigation has been launched. The Ministry of Transport called on all road users Monday to be more vigilant and comply with traffic regulations.