Search in Greece for child missing after migrant boat ran aground on Aegean island

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities are searching for a second day for a child reported missing off the Aegean Sea island of Samos after a small boat carrying migrants ran aground on a rocky shore. A coast guard statement says 46 migrants, including 21 children, made it safely to land and were located Sunday. One of the survivors alerted authorities that her child fell into the water and disappeared as the inflatable dinghy hit the rocks. Divers and coast guard patrol vessels have so far found no trace of the child.

