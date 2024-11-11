US Open finalist Taylor Fritz talks League of Legends, why he hated tennis and how he copied Sampras

TURIN, Italy (AP) — U.S. Open finalist Taylor Fritz discusses his passion for the League of Legends video game in an interview with The Associated Press. Fritz also recounts how he hated tennis as a kid and how he copied Pete Sampras’ serve. Fritz next faces top-ranked Jannik Sinner at the ATP Finals in a rematch of the U.S. Open final that Sinner won in straight sets. Fritz became the first American man to reach a Grand Slam singles final in 15 years when he made it to the championship match in New York two months ago. He’s No. 5 in the rankings now and feels he has “several more really good years” ahead.

