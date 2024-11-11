Veterans enjoyed free meals at select restaurants

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Many restaurants honored veterans today with free food, and some service members got a good meal at the Olive Garden in Idaho Falls. As the veterans were enjoying the free meals, staff at Olive Garden was enjoying serving them.

"This is exciting for me because it's my first Veteran's Day serving here at Olive Garden," said server Jamie Cherry. "I'm so passionate about it, and I love them. It's fun to listen to their stories about their experiences and being able to personally thank them for their service that means so much to me."

Julie Taylor is the manager of olive garden.

We asked her why the restaurant does this and why she loves veterans day...

"No. Today is a great day to get back to the community and all those veterans, ones that have served that are currently serving. So it's just a joy for us to be able to do those meals and to be able to personally thank them for their service and, to interact with them.they're always so gracious and grateful that we that we do this every single year."

We want to thank all the veterans that have or are now serving.

We hope you enjoyed this veterans day.