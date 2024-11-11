Voters in California city reject measure allowing noncitizens to vote in local races

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Voters in a Southern California city have rejected a measure that would have allowed residents who aren’t U.S. citizens to vote in local elections. The Los Angeles Times reports that Measure DD was rejected by 60% of the voters in Santa Ana, a city of about 310,000 in Orange County that’s southeast of Los Angeles. Santa Ana, a predominately Latino community, had more votes for Vice President Kamala Harris than President-elect Donald Trump. Experts say the votes against the measure may indicate that voters, especially Latino voters, are shifting their attitudes about immigration.

