Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby takes personal responsibility in abuse scandal and resigns

LONDON (AP) — Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the head of the Church of England and spiritual leader of the worldwide Anglican Communion, has resigned amid the fallout from a long-running abuse scandal. Welby stepped down after an independent investigation found that he had failed to inform police about serial physical and sexual abuse by a volunteer at Christian summer camps as soon as he became aware of it. Here are the answers to some questions about the Church of England, Welby’s decision and its global significance.

