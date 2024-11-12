Democrat George Whitesides wins election to US House, beating incumbent Mike Garcia
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democrat George Whitesides has won a tough race to unseat Republican incumbent Rep. Mike Garcia in California’s 27th Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race for Whitesides on Tuesday evening. The previous day Garcia conceded, saying he had congratulated Whitesides and would ensure a smooth handoff. Whitesides is a former NASA chief of staff and former CEO of Virgin Galactic who had the support of national Democrats. He said he would use his business experience to solve problems. During the campaign he spotlighted Garcia’s opposition to abortion rights, calling him an extremist.