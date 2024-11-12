Gerry Faust, the former head football coach at Notre Dame, has died at 89
AP Sports Writer
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Gerry Faust, the gravel-voiced Cincinnati high school coach who lived a dream by becoming the coach at Notre Dame, has died. He was 89. Notre Dame said in an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday that the family confirmed Faust’s death. Faust guided the Fighting Irish from 1981 through 1985, compiling a record of 30-26-1. Faust succeeded Dan Devine as coach of Notre Dame and preceded Lou Holtz.