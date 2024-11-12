Justice Department sues to block UnitedHealth Group’s $3.3 billion purchase of Amedisys

NEW YORK (AP) — The Justice Department is suing to block UnitedHealth Group’s $3.3 billion purchase of Amedisys. The government is citing concerns the deal would hinder access to home health and hospice services in the U.S. The antitrust complaint was filed in Maryland federal court Tuesday. It arrives following UnitedHealth’s acquisition of LHC Group Inc., another home health and hospice provider. Since that transaction’s completion last year UnitedHealth and Amedisys have emerged as the two largest providers of home health and hospice care in the country. A spokesperson for Louisiana-based Amedisys said that the company remains committed to the transaction.

