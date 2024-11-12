Protests in Georgian separatist region block bridges to capital

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Protesters have blocked bridges leading to the capital of the Georgian separatist region of Abkhazia as tensions flared in a dispute over a proposed law that would encourage Russian investment. News reports said police and protesters clashed at one of the bridges on Tuesday. But there were no immediate reports of injuries. Abkhazia is a region of about 245,000 people that had been largely under separatist control since 1993. Georgia lost control of the rest of the region in the short 2008 war with Russia. Russia now recognizes Abkhazia as independent. But many residents are concerned about economic and political pressure from its giant northern neighbor.

