South Korean president takes up golf again to forge a bond with Trump

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has dusted off his golf clubs in an attempt to forge a bond with President-elect Donald Trump, an avid lover of the game. Since his election, Trump’s “America first” approach has raised concerns it could negatively affect the American defense commitment to South Korea and hurt the trade interests of the Northeast Asian country. Some experts say it’s important to build a close personal friendship with Trump during the transition period before he formally takes office in January. The South Korean presidential office said Tuesday that Yoon began practicing for the first time in eight years in preparation for a possible round of golf with Trump.

