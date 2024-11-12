Trump ally Steve Bannon blasts ‘lawfare’ as he faces New York trial after federal prison stint

NEW YORK (AP) — After spending four months in federal prison for snubbing a congressional subpoena, conservative strategist Steve Bannon is now preparing for a financial conspiracy trial. The longtime ally of President-elect Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to New York state charges of conspiring to dupe people who contributed money to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall. As he left a New York court Tuesday, Bannon had a message for prosecutors who have charged him and, separately, Trump. Bannon said that, in his words, “the hunted are about to become the hunters.” He left without elaborating. His trial is set to start Dec. 9, though it could be postponed after a hearing Monday.

