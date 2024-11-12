What to know about John Ratcliffe, Trump’s pick for CIA director

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has announced that he’ll appoint John Ratcliffe to serve as CIA director in his new administration. Ratcliffe served as director of national intelligence for the final months of Trump’s first term, leading the U.S. government’s spy agencies during the coronavirus pandemic. Before then, the Texas Republican was a member of Congress, who surfaced as an ardent defender of Trump during the House’s first impeachment proceedings against him. He’s also repeatedly sounded the alarm about China, calling the country the top threat to U.S. interests and the rest of the free world.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.