A Russian man stands treason trial on charges he filmed military equipment for Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian man is facing trial on charges of high treason for a video he had allegedly sent to Ukraine’s security services. The case is the latest in a growing series of espionage cases amid the fighting in Ukraine. The Volgograd District Court began hearing a new case against Nikita Zhuravel, who is currently serving a 3.5-year sentence for publicly burning a Quran in front of a mosque. The new charges against Zhuravel are based on allegations that he filmed military equipment in 2023 and sent the video to a representative of Ukraine’s security agency. Rights activists say Zhuravel is a political prisoner and condemned violence against him in custody.

