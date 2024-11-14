Heisman hopeful Ashton Jeanty leads No. 13 Boise State into game vs. San Jose State

No. 13 Boise State (8-1, 5-0 Mountain West, No. 13 CFP) at San Jose State (6-3, 3-2), Saturday, 7 p.m. EST (CBS Sports Network)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Boise State by 13 1/2.

Series record: Boise State leads 15-1.

What’s at stake?

Boise State is seeking to maintain its spot as the top team from the Group of Five in hopes and move closer to clinching a spot in the Mountain West title game. The Broncos can clinch a spot in the conference title game with a win and a loss by UNLV this week. San Jose State clinched its third straight season of bowl eligibility last week and is seeking to improve its spot in the conference pecking order.

Key matchup

Boise State pass D vs. San Jose State WR Nick Nash. The Broncos have allowed 22 completions for at least 30 yards this season, tied for second most in the country. They will have their hands full with Nash, who is on pace to win the receiving triple crown this season. Nash leads all of FBS in receptions (86), yards receiving (1,156) and TD catches (13). Nash has caught at least one TD pass in all nine games this season and has even thrown two TD passes.

Players to watch

Boise State: RB Ashton Jeanty is one of the top contenders for the Heisman Trophy with four games this season with at least 200 yards rushing and five with at least three TD runs. He leads the nation with 192.7 yards rushing per game and with 23 TD runs.

San Jose State: CB DJ Harvey won conference defensive player of the week for his performance against Oregon State. Harvey returned an INT for the go-ahead TD in the fourth quarter and then broke up a fourth-down pass on the next drive to preserve the lead. Harvey finished with seven tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.

Facts & figures

San Jose State beat Boise State in the 2020 Mountain West title game but has lost the other 15 meetings in the series. … The Broncos won their 700th game as a program last week. … Boise State has scored on its opening drive in eight straight games. … The Broncos are second in FBS with 4.44 sacks per game. … San Jose State has lost 10 straight games against ranked teams since beating No. 16 Fresno State in 2013. … The Spartans haven’t beaten a top 15 team since 2000 when they beat No. 9 TCU. … San Jose State is third in the nation with 22 takeaways. … Spartans QB Walker Eget threw for a career-high 395 yards last week.

