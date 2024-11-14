New Orleans marks with parade the 64th anniversary of 4 little girls integrating city schools

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A parade in downtown New Orleans marked the 64th anniversary of the day four Black 6-year-old girls integrated New Orleans schools. The celebration was in stark contrast to the tensions and anger that roiled the city on Nov. 14, 1960. Federal marshals were needed then to escort Tessie Prevost Williams, Leona Tate, Gail Etienne and Ruby Bridges to school while white mobs opposing desegregation shouted, cursed and threw rocks. On Thursday, the sound of marching bands in the city’s Central Business District caught locals and tourists by surprise. Workers and customers poured out of one local restaurant to see what was going on.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.