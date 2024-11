KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A passenger van veered off a mountain highway in western Nepal, killing eight people while four on board were injured. The van was returning to a village with people who had been to a festival in a nearby town. The van fell about 650 feet below the road before dawn Friday. The army used a helicopter to rescue the injured and flew them to a hospital for treatment. It was not clear what caused the crash.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.