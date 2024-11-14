What to know about Doug Collins, Trump’s pick to oversee veterans affairs

ATLANTA (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has picked former Georgia congressman Doug Collins to lead the Veterans Affairs Department in his new administration. The 58-year-old Collins is a Baptist minister who later became a lawyer. He has served as a chaplain in both the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Air Force Reserve. Collins won notice defending Trump during the Robert Mueller probe into whether Russia improperly influenced Trump’s 2016 election victory. Trump was displeased when Collins wasn’t appointed to the U.S. Senate in 2019. Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp instead decided to appoint Kelly Loeffler. Collins ran for the Senate anyway, finishing third in an all-party special election in November 2020.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.