A French student who was arrested and detained in Tunisia returns to Paris

PARIS (AP) — A French student detained for weeks in Tunisia has returned to Paris after weeks of top-level diplomatic discussions. The 27-year-old Victor Dupont who is Ph.D. student was greeted by a group of friends and supporters at Charles de Gaulle Airport on Friday afternoon. Dupont was one of three French nationals arrested on Oct. 19. Tunisian authorities in recent years have arrested journalists, activists and opposition figures. But Dupont’s arrest garnered international attention and condemnation because of his nationality. It provoked concerns about the safety and security of foreigners in Tunisia where rights and freedoms have gradually been curtailed under President Kais Saied.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.