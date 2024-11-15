An Indian family froze to death crossing the Canada-US border, a perilous trip becoming more common

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two men are accused of helping illegally smuggle Indian nationals across the U.S.-Canada border and into Minnesota, including four members of an Indian family who froze to death in 2022. Their federal trial is set to start Monday. Prosecutors say the two, who have both pleaded not guilty, were well aware of the brutal cold that winter and the dangers migrants could face. The men are accused of being part of a sophisticated human smuggling operation feeding a fast-growing population of Indians living illegally in the U.S.

