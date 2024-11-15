California man to be sentenced for hate crime in the killing of a gay college student

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A California man convicted of stabbing to death a gay University of Pennsylvania student in an act of hate is expected to be sentenced to life in prison. Samuel Woodward is scheduled to be sentenced Friday for the murder of Blaze Bernstein nearly seven years ago. Woodward was convicted earlier this year of first-degree murder with an enhancement for a hate crime. Bernstein, a gay, Jewish college sophomore, went missing while he was visiting family in Southern California on winter break. Bernstein’s body was found days later buried in a shallow grave at a park.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.