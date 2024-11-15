The United Nations faces uncertainty as Trump returns to US presidency

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations and other international organizations are looking at new uncertainties with Donald Trump returning to the White House. The “America First” promoter has long been wary of global institutions and agreements. Experts say his stance on issues like trade, migration, human rights could clash with U.N. priorities. But they also note that the world has changed since his last term, which culminated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Wars in places like the Middle East, Ukraine and Sudan present new challenges, and past performance isn’t necessarily a sign of future policy, they say.

