Environmentalists concerned after protected Mexican wolf dies in Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A federally protected female Mexican wolf has been found dead in an area near the northern Arizona city of Flagstaff. Environmentalists worry someone may have deliberately killed the animal. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Arizona Game and Fish Department said Friday that the wolf was found dead on Nov. 7. It was located outside the boundaries established along the Arizona-New Mexico border for managing the rarest subspecies of gray wolf in North America. Officials did not release the cause of death except to say that it “is not related to agency management actions.”

