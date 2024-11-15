Germany’s Scholz calls Russia’s Putin in first such conversation in 2 years

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s government says that Chancellor Olaf Scholz had a one-hour call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the first such conversation in two years. Government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit says Scholz condemned “Russia’s war of aggression” against Ukraine during the call, and called on Putin to end it by withdrawing troops that invaded the country in February 2022. Hebestreit says that Scholz also urged Russia to be willing to negotiate with Ukraine toward achieving a just and lasting peace, and expressed Germany’s unwavering determination to support Ukraine in its fight. Hebestreit says Scholz had spoken beforehand with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and would do so again after the call with Putin.

