Italian hotel manager rejects Israeli couple’s reservation, accusing Israeli people of ‘genocide’

ROME (AP) — A Jewish organization in Venice says the manager of a small hotel in northern Italy has refused a reservation made by a couple of Israeli tourists and accused Israeli people of being “responsible for genocide.” The couple had booked two nights for the beginning of November at the Hotel Garni Ongaro in Selva di Cadore using the Booking.com online reservation platform. They received a message from the hotel’s staff saying “Good morning. We inform you that the Israeli people as those responsible for genocide are not welcome customers in our structure.” The incident caught the attention of the Israeli Foreign Ministry which has confirmed they are investigating the matter.

