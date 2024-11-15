Judge blocks Biden administration’s rule to expand overtime pay for millions

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge in Texas has blocked a new rule from the Biden administration that would have expanded access to overtime pay to millions more salaried workers across the U.S. In a Friday ruling, U.S. District Judge Sean Jordan sided with the state of Texas and a group of business organizations that argued the Labor Department exceeded its authority when it finalized a rule earlier this year to significantly expand federal overtime eligibility for salaried workers. The Labor Department’s now-scuttled rule, which began going into effect on July, would have marked the biggest increase to that cap in decades. Now, a previous threshold of $35,568 set under the Trump administration is poised to go back into effect.

