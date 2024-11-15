Tyson-Paul bout gives Netflix opportunity to show it can handle big events with NFL, WWE on horizon
AP Sports Writer
Jake Paul and Mike Tyson aren’t the only ones who have high stakes when they meet in the boxing ring on Friday night. For Netflix, it is their biggest live sports event to date, and an opportunity to make sure it can handle audience demand with the NFL and WWE on the horizon. The bout between the YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul and Tyson, 58-year-old former heavyweight champion, from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, will stream globally and be available to Netflix’s 280 million subscribers at no additional cost. Netflix will broadcast the bout in English, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French and German.